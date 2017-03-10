Click to Stream Cardinals vs. Nationals | HELP

Free Smoothies Are Coming Back For Cardinals Opening Day

March 10, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: 12 oz, Busch Stadium, Cardinals, free, Kegs And Eggs, KMOX, Local, Opening Day, party, Smoothie King, St. Louis, strawberry X-treme

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – While you’re celebrating St. Louis Cardinals baseball’s return to Busch Stadium on April 2, stop by your local Smoothie King for a free 12 oz. smoothie.

Smoothie King’s Opening Day promotion is back, again offering a free Strawberry X-Treme smoothie from 10 a.m. till 7 p.m. at all Greater St. Louis area locations.

And you can snag yourself a free, bright-red smoothie, while you are hopefully on your way to the KMOX Budweiser Kegs and Eggs Celebration 2017 at Ballpark Village. But tickets for this exclusive party are limited, check out more about the free food and drinks, here.

