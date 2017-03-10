‘Super’ Graffiti Criminal Gets 10 Years

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You won’t be seeing “Super” painted on buildings in the St. Louis area for at least a decade.

David Cox, 34, who used that graffiti tag on buildings throughout the city, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday.

Cox pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement. He had faced up to 23 years on three counts of property damage and one count each of illegally possessing a firearm and resisting arrest.

The agreement will allow him to serve the time concurrently with the nine years he has left on a federal drug conspiracy sentence, which means he’ll spend one year in state custody after leaving federal prison.

The tall, bearded Cox, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and shackles, said little during the hearing.

A detective who gave a witness impact statement told Judge James Sullivan that while police could only prove three cases beyond a reasonable doubt, he’s been reached by “hundreds of victims.”

Cox was arrested in April of last year, after fleeing when officers tried to pull him over for questioning.

He had a semi-automatic weapon in his vehicle, which was illegal because of a previous credit card theft conviction.

Police identified him through a receipt for spray paint left behind after an incident at the Jefferson Arms on Christmas Eve 2015 and security video from a tagging at the apartment building in the 300 block of North Memorial Drive on March 24 of last year.

In sentencing Cox, Judge Sullivan told him, “It’s a pretty harsh sentence, but a fair sentence based on the circumstances. This type of behavior will not be tolerated”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook