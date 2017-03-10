Police Investigate Fatal Self-Defense Shooting

March 10, 2017 7:23 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police are investigating an apparent “self-defense” shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting happened Thursday night in the 5700 block of Delmar Blvd.

Officers say a 37-year-old man told him that another man approached his car yelling and firing shots at him.

The man in the car grabbed his own weapon and returned fire.

Police say they found 34-year-old Marcus Portis of St. Louis fatally-wounded in the parking lot of a gas station where he collapsed.

The 37-year-old is in stable condition, shot once in the thigh.

Police have recovered both guns involved in the incident.

