Snowy Forecast Won’t Dampen St. Patty’s Day Spirits

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Organizers of Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade are hoping that the frosty forecast doesn’t keep the big crowds away.
Joe McGlynn says it will take place “rain or shine”, just like the first St. Patty’s Day parade he organized back in 1970. That year they had 50 units marching -this weekend they’ll have nearly 130.
“It started snowing about 6 o’clock that morning and I got calls from some people saying they wouldn’t be able to make it and I said why? They said ‘well it’s snowing’, I said so what?” he says.
The forecast is calling for up to three inches of snow Saturday, but McGlynn says his philosophy is “better snow than rain”. McGlynn promises that despite the weather, it’s sure to be a good time.
“One of the things we have this year that’s kind of extra fun, is again we have the super heroes, all these people dressed up as Superman and Batman and so forth, the kids like that a lot,” he says.
The 48th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at noon on Saturday starting at 20th and Market and heading east to Broadway and Clark.