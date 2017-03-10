Snowy Forecast Won’t Dampen St. Patty’s Day Spirits

March 10, 2017 7:49 AM
Filed Under: Parade, snow, St. Patrick's Day, weather

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Organizers of Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade are hoping that the frosty forecast doesn’t keep the big crowds away.

Joe McGlynn says it will take place “rain or shine”, just like the first St. Patty’s Day parade he organized back in 1970. That year they had 50 units marching -this weekend they’ll have nearly 130.

“It started snowing about 6 o’clock that morning and I got calls from some people saying they wouldn’t be able to make it and I said why? They said ‘well it’s snowing’, I said so what?” he says.

The forecast is calling for up to three inches of snow Saturday, but McGlynn says his philosophy is “better snow than rain”. McGlynn promises that despite the weather, it’s sure to be a good time.

“One of the things we have this year that’s kind of extra fun, is again we have the super heroes, all these people dressed up as Superman and Batman and so forth, the kids like that a lot,” he says.

The 48th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at noon on Saturday starting at 20th and Market and heading east to Broadway and Clark.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia