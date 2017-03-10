What Does The Return of Winter Weather Mean for Our Trees?

March 10, 2017 9:21 PM
Filed Under: bloom, buds, Flowers, Trees, weather, Winter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Many parts of St. Louis are in full bloom – but probably won’t be much longer.

Host of the KMOX Garden Hotline, Mike Miller, says any trees currently blooming and flowering – like the Magnolias – are done for if the forecast holds.

“The buds should be fine as long as their tight,” Miller says. “It’s the plants that have the flowers and the pedals fully open, those are the ones that are gong to be gone.”

Miller says if that happens, the trees won’t flower again the rest of the year. Simply covering blooming flowers and plants won’t cut it this time – he says it will be too cold for too long.

