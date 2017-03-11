TIAM Saturday March 11th

So, after our brush with spring, we’re back into winter! Oh well. We tried to keep you warm, and get you ready for the downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade, by learning about our Voice of Caring Partner for March, getting details on a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels, getting Harry’s review of “Cabaret” at The Fox and wishing some stars, including one of KMOX’s brightest, a happy birthday.

Our Voice of Caring Partner for March is “Caring Solutions”, an organization that does great work with the developmentally disabled. They have a big fundraiser coming up in April, which will be hosted by KMOX’s own Charles Brennan. Founder and CEO Madeline Hawn tells us all about the organization and the “Where Dreams Boldly Go!” Gala here. You can click here to go to their website.

The Mid-east Area Agency on Aging provides help for the elderly and their caregivers, in part by providing home-delivered meals. On March 21, business, civic and government leaders will be delivering meals to seniors as part of the agency’s “Big Wheels for Meals” campaign. Executive Director Mary Schaefer tells us all about it here. To find out more, clicking here will take you to their website.

The classic “Cabaret” is playing at The Fabulous Fox Theater. Harry has seen it, and loves it! Hear his complete review here.

Those celebrating birthdays today include Niedermeier, a man who just wants you to be happy and a key member of the KMOX family! Plus, Bobby Plager, who we didn’t have on the list. Oops! Sorry Number 5! Listen to who we did have, here.

On Sunday, we’ll have the latest news, weather, sports and business news PLUS we’ll talk to the star of the one-man show at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza, “The Male Intellect”.

Have a great Saturday. We’ll talk with you from 6:30-9:30 tomorrow morning!

