Harris Stowe President Meets with the White House

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The president of Harris Stowe state University says he feels good about his visit to the White House.
Two weeks ago, the president of Harris Stowe State University along with more than sixty other leaders of historically black colleges and universities met with top officials of the Trump administration, including the new education secretary. While some students criticized their university leaders for a photo opp, Dr. Dwaun Warmack says the visit was worthwhile.
“We want to make decisions that will guide the work that happens for all 370 thousand students that attend our HBCUs in this country, and if we’re not advocates and a voice for them, who else will?” he says.
The call is for a one time $25 billion budget for the historic under-funding the historically black colleges and universities have faced.