In Ferguson: Man Arrested for Attempting to Set Police Car on Fire; Officer’s Nose Broken

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOX) – A St. Louis man is under arrest for attempting to set a Ferguson police car on fire Sunday night.
Henry Stokes, 44, allegedly placed a napkin into the fuel tank spout and was attempting to set it on fire with a lighter when officers spotted him.
Stokes ran from the scene but was chased down and arrested.
He’s being held on $25,000 dollars for attempting to cause a catastrophe and resisting arrest.
Police also report that a Ferguson police officer was punched in the face during Sunday night’s protest, and his nose was broken.
There were also several gunshots fired in the area but no injuries reported.
