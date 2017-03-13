Mo. Community Colleges Create Workforce Development Network

March 13, 2017 8:22 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If a Missouri company is looking for help with employee training, it’s on the way.

It’s coming from Missouri’s twelve community college systems.

Leaders from the colleges have developed what they call the Missouri Community College Workforce Development Network.

It’s a program that will help in cases where a Missouri company needs assistance with employee training, but the nearest community college doesn’t have a curriculum or expert faculty in that subject.

When that’s the case, the new network will use resources among all of the state’s two-year schools to meet that company’s needs.

For example, schools with the expertise could send information to the community college that needs help, Or schools could help each other adopt needed curriculum.

