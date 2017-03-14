Cardinals ‘Ultimate Utility Player’ Jordan Schafer May Need Tommy John

JUPITER, Fla., March 14, 2017 – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Schafer underwent an MRI exam of his left elbow yesterday (March 13) afternoon, and after a review by the team’s medical team, and after speaking with Cardinals’ Sr. Vice President/General Manager John Mozeliak, he has decided that surgery intervention is his best course of action.
Schafer, 30, a non-roster invitee to the Cardinals Spring Training camp, is scheduled to have surgery this coming Friday, March 17, at which time Dr. George Paletta will determine if the injury requires a ligament repair or a complete reconstruction.
He is a former outfielder-turned-pitcher, and was being sensationalized as the ‘ultimate utility player’ this spring.
St. Louis already has lost a pitcher to Tommy John surgery for the entire season. Alex Reyes had the procedure done in the first week of spring training after feeling some discomfort in his elbow. In 2015 he was the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball, as ranked by BaseballAmerica.com.