Downtown Guides Out, More Police and Cameras In

March 14, 2017 6:51 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Downtown STL Inc., fight, police officers, security

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Help is on the way to fight downtown crime – more police officers and security cameras.

President and CEO of Downtown STL Inc, Missy Kelley, says starting immediately eight off-duty St. Louis Police officers will be patrolling downtown. The organization is shifting the money for their downtown guide program to hire the officers.

“They will be uniformed, they will have arrest power, they will be armed…in very buizy parts of downtown during the day” Kelley says. “What we are really doing here is helping people feel safe.”

She says they will also have more cameras. Right now there are 16 cameras downtown – all belonging to the Real Time Crime Center at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Headquarters.

During this year, Kelley says 34 additional license plate reading cameras will go downtown – plus a portion of about 200 “chase” cameras police are planning to put up throughout the city.

KMOX asked if more cameras will make a difference. Kelly says she receives a report on a weekly basis on how many arrests have been made because of the cameras.

“What we’ve also noticed is that overtime the bad guys have figured out that cameras are there and they are going other places,” Kelly says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia