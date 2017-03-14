Downtown Guides Out, More Police and Cameras In

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Help is on the way to fight downtown crime – more police officers and security cameras.

President and CEO of Downtown STL Inc, Missy Kelley, says starting immediately eight off-duty St. Louis Police officers will be patrolling downtown. The organization is shifting the money for their downtown guide program to hire the officers.

“They will be uniformed, they will have arrest power, they will be armed…in very buizy parts of downtown during the day” Kelley says. “What we are really doing here is helping people feel safe.”

She says they will also have more cameras. Right now there are 16 cameras downtown – all belonging to the Real Time Crime Center at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Headquarters.

During this year, Kelley says 34 additional license plate reading cameras will go downtown – plus a portion of about 200 “chase” cameras police are planning to put up throughout the city.

KMOX asked if more cameras will make a difference. Kelly says she receives a report on a weekly basis on how many arrests have been made because of the cameras.

“What we’ve also noticed is that overtime the bad guys have figured out that cameras are there and they are going other places,” Kelly says.

