Local Businesses Concerned About Ferguson Unrest

FERGUSON, MO. (KMOX) – A national light is on Ferguson again following unrest Sunday night after the release of a documentary on Michael Brown Junior.
Demonstrators gathered Sunday night at the Ferguson Market and Liquor. Businesses say they are very concerned they could see a repeat of 2014, which took huge tolls on their bottom lines and months to recover from.
“We didn’t get much business. Money went down, business went down, every business went down,” said one business owner.
Some of the businesses were there when the unrest started. Some closed their doors, while others took a chance. One thing is apparent, there is still dis-trust in Ferguson.
And while those business owners are concerned any unrest could hurt their business, they also are still very skeptical about Michael Brown Junior’s death and what led up to it, nearly three years ago.
“I don’t necessarily agree with all of the rioting and the looting and all of that, but I do think we should stand up and make our voice heard,” said one business owner.
