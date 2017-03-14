Missouri House Votes for Local Lobbyist Gift Ban

Associated Press March 14, 2017 10:17 PM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri House has voted to prohibit local elected officials from accepting lobbyist gifts.

The proposal received initial approval Tuesday with a voice vote. It would prevent any local government official, including superintendents or charter school operators, from accepting lobbyist gifts.

The measure would apply to cities, counties, municipalities, school districts or charter districts.

The legislation comes amid a push to make changes to ethics laws from Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and some legislative leaders. The House earlier this session passed a bill banning lobbyist gifts from the Missouri Legislature. The measure is pending in the Senate.

The local lobbyist gift ban needs another vote of approval to go to the Senate.

