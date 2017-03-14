U. City Tables Hate Crime Registry, Glickert Apologizes for March Assault

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. (KMOX) – With a hate crimes bill tabled until later this month, much of the discussion at last night’s University City Council meeting turned toward the status of a current council member.

Michael Glickert spoke at the outset of the meeting, apologizing for his actions last March when he pushed a citizen during a public meeting.

“I will not try to justify my actions at that meeting. I will say that I realize now that I should stop and take a deep breath before responding to a situation when I’m upset,” he says.

Last week a St. Louis County jury determined that Glickert was guilty of misdemeanor assault against Bart Stewart. He could receive fifteen days in jail when he’s sentenced next month.

A couple of citizens spoke at the meeting urging Glickert to resign, but he said he will not voluntarily step down. He apologized, but that wasn’t good enough for disgruntled citizens like Brian Burkett.

“More alarming than the actual attack itself are the attempts to normalize this time of behavior,” he says.

The establishment of a hate crimes registry in University City is still only a suggestion at this point. The item was on Monday night’s agenda but the council voted to delay any action until the next meeting on March 27.

There was some debate, though, about how to proceed, with council member Paulette Carr saying it seems like there’s an unnecessary rush to get the measure approved.

“My questions is one that’s been posed before: Why is this bill not going to the human relations commission before we vote on it?” she says.

If eventually adopted, University City would become the first local municipality to have a hate crimes registry law on the books. Sponsor Rod Jennings says it’s not in direct response to the Jewish cemetery vandalism, but was already in the works last November.