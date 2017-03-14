Wash U Researchers Dive Into Alzheimer’s Causes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Washington University researchers are using a $7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to understand the genetic architecture of Alzheimer’s Disease.
The researchers, led by Dr. Carlos Cruchaga, are conducting two studies aiming to find ways to predict who will develop the disease, at what age, and how quickly the disease will progress. They’re also hoping to find new targets for potential therapies:
“The long term goal is to understand the biology of the disease, to understand all the genes and all the processes that are involved in Alzheimer’s disease,” he says.
One study is population based, scanning the genomes of four thousand people. The other looks at families with more than one member diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.