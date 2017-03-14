Wash U Researchers Dive Into Alzheimer’s Causes

March 14, 2017 7:18 AM
Filed Under: Alzheimers Disease, Dr. Carlos Cruchaga, National Institutes of Health, research, Washington University

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Washington University researchers are using a $7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to understand the genetic architecture of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The researchers, led by Dr. Carlos Cruchaga, are conducting two studies aiming to find ways to predict who will develop the disease, at what age, and how quickly the disease will progress. They’re also hoping to find new targets for potential therapies:

“The long term goal is to understand the biology of the disease, to understand all the genes and all the processes that are involved in Alzheimer’s disease,” he says.

One study is population based, scanning the genomes of four thousand people. The other looks at families with more than one member diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia