Ameren Mo. Falcon Cam is Back

ST. LOUIS (PRESS RELEASE)– The falcons are back! Ameren Missouri, alongside the World Bird Sanctuary and the Missouri Department of Conservation, are once again partnering to bring a live bird’s eye view of nesting Peregrine falcons from 160 feet above Ameren Missouri’s Sioux Energy Center. The female falcon has just laid her first egg and is busy preparing for the arrival of the chicks.

“Seeing these incredible creatures up close through the Falcon Cam makes you want to learn even more about their lives,” said Chris Iselin, senior vice president of power operations and energy management at Ameren Missouri. “All of the co-workers at Sioux Energy Center, and across Ameren Missouri, take a great amount of pride in being environmental stewards and providing a safe space for the falcons return year after year.”

Ameren Missouri, WBS and the MDC are celebrating the sixth season of providing a live camera feed of the falcons. The ongoing interest in the lives of these formidable hunters is reflected in the number of viewers who watch the live camera feed. In 2016, the live stream was viewed tens of thousands of times and peaked in early May when the chicks hatched.

“We’ve learned so much from watching the Falcon Cam these past few years,” says Jeff Meshach, deputy director at the World Bird Sanctuary. “From nesting activity to chick interaction and feeding, the camera captures it all and gives us a level of detail we wouldn’t normally be able to see. Thanks to the generosity of Ameren Missouri and Missouri Department of Conservation, we can share these insights with bird lovers around the world.”

Over the past five seasons, bird lovers have been able to watch an adult pair of falcons raise 19 falcon chicks. Both the male and female incubate the eggs. The chicks will begin to fly about 42 days after hatching but remain dependent on their parents to learn how to hunt for several more weeks.

“Waiting for eggs to hatch is one of the most exciting parts of watching a nest,” said Sarah Kendrick, State Ornithologist at the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Peregrines were once federally endangered and are still state endangered. Through a number of efforts, including partnerships such as this one with Ameren Missouri and the World Bird Sanctuary, their numbers are rebounding. Also, providing Missourians the opportunity to watch these magnificent birds up close is a great way to spread awareness of conservation efforts for this and other threatened species.”

Peregrine falcons also nest at Ameren Missouri’s Labadie and Rush Island energy centers. Falcon Cam is live from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week at AmerenMissouri.com/FalconWatch until nesting activity is complete and the young chicks have left the nest.

Press release courtesy of Ameren Missouri