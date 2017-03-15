Bomb Threat Suspect Juan Thompson Going to New York

Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) March 15, 2017 4:30 PM By Kevin Killeen
Filed Under: bomb threats, Jewish threats, Juan Thompson, The Intercept

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis man accused of making bomb threats against Jewish sites around the country is going to New York to face a federal charge of cyberstalking.

Juan Thompson made a brief court appearance in St. Louis, wearing an orange jailhouse shirt and pants, handcuffs and leg irons. He agreed to not fight extradition.

The 32-year old college-educated, former journalist is accused of making eight copycat threats against Jewish centers, using fake email addresses, to make it appear that an ex-girlfriend who dumped him was responsible.

Prosecutors believe Thompson had already been harassing the ex-girlfriend with phone calls and emails to her co-workers and employer, when he began making the threats against Jewish sites in her name in late January and February.

After his arrest, Thompson sought to be released on bond under house arrest with electronic monitoring. But St. Louis Federal Judge David Noce refused, after federal prosecutors warned Thompson could start making more cyberthreats if he was released.

Earlier, Thompson had worked as a journalist for the online publication, The Intercept, where he was accused of making up quotes in news articles.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

More from Kevin Killeen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia