Bomb Threat Suspect Juan Thompson Going to New York

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis man accused of making bomb threats against Jewish sites around the country is going to New York to face a federal charge of cyberstalking.
Juan Thompson made a brief court appearance in St. Louis, wearing an orange jailhouse shirt and pants, handcuffs and leg irons. He agreed to not fight extradition.
The 32-year old college-educated, former journalist is accused of making eight copycat threats against Jewish centers, using fake email addresses, to make it appear that an ex-girlfriend who dumped him was responsible.
Prosecutors believe Thompson had already been harassing the ex-girlfriend with phone calls and emails to her co-workers and employer, when he began making the threats against Jewish sites in her name in late January and February.
After his arrest, Thompson sought to be released on bond under house arrest with electronic monitoring. But St. Louis Federal Judge David Noce refused, after federal prosecutors warned Thompson could start making more cyberthreats if he was released.
Earlier, Thompson had worked as a journalist for the online publication, The Intercept, where he was accused of making up quotes in news articles.