Ground Beef Sold at Arsenal Schnucks Recalled

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Heads up Schnucks shoppers in St. Louis city — the company has issued a recall on ground beef sold specifically at its Arsenal location.
A customer returned a package of meat after a metal meat package clip was found.
The recall affects ground sirloin, round and chuck — plus grass-fed, regular, lean and extra lean ground beef. The packages are labeled “produced fresh on 3/13/17” or “sell by 3/14/17.”
Schucks says this is an isolated incident and no other stores were affected.
Anyone who bought affected meat packages can return them for a full refund.