Judge Rules California Can Label Roundup Ingredient as Potentially Cancer Causing

March 15, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: California, cancer, International Agency for Research on Cancer, Monsanto, Roundup

CALIFORNIA (KMOX) – An update on the California court case involving Monsanto and its Round-Up product.

Superior Court Judge Kristi Culver Kapetan has issued a final ruling saying California is legally authorized to label the main ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup, the nations most widely used herbicide as a potential cause of cancer.

The company had sued California, saying regulators illegally based their decisions for mandating the cancer warning on an international health organization and that the labels will stop some customers from using Roundup. California says it’s relying on research from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, describing it as the ‘gold standard for cancer research’.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia