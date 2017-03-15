Judge Rules California Can Label Roundup Ingredient as Potentially Cancer Causing

CALIFORNIA (KMOX) – An update on the California court case involving Monsanto and its Round-Up product.
Superior Court Judge Kristi Culver Kapetan has issued a final ruling saying California is legally authorized to label the main ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup, the nations most widely used herbicide as a potential cause of cancer.
The company had sued California, saying regulators illegally based their decisions for mandating the cancer warning on an international health organization and that the labels will stop some customers from using Roundup. California says it’s relying on research from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, describing it as the ‘gold standard for cancer research’.