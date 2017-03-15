SLU Med School Placed On Probation

March 15, 2017 7:02 AM
Filed Under: accreditation, medical school, Probation, SLU, St. Louis University

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Saint Louis University’s School of Medicine is put on probation by the accrediting body for medical education, which cites issues like curriculum and documentation.

SLU medical school dean Kevin Behrens says they school takes ownership of the issues, and emphasizes they remain accredited in the meantime.

“Students can certainly take their national board exams, they can certainly apply and get positions in graduate medical education,” he says.

SLU is putting together work groups of students, grads, staff and experts to address each problem. Behrens says they’ll address, one-by-one, the issues raised by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia