Steakhouse Promises $1 Million in Free Steaks if Northern Kentucky Beats Kentucky

CINCINNATI (KMOX/AP) – It’s safe to say most Northern Kentucky University students don’t regularly go out to eat $13 salads and $70 Filet Mignon. But a free steak dinner sounds like a student’s dream.

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse will offer all 15,000 NKU students a free steak dinner if the No. 15 seed Norse are able to beat the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats in the NCAA Championship Tournament, Friday.

.@NKUNorseMBB reacts to its first Selection Sunday and learning they will face Kentucky on Friday in the first round! #NorseUp #OnTheRise pic.twitter.com/3RB5RwYAeZ — NKU Norse (@NKUNorse) March 13, 2017

The restaurant, located in downtown Cincinnati is just a 10 minute drive from NKU’s campus. And we don’t know exactly what cut of meat they’ll be picking up the bill for, but it’s sure to be a more than a $1 million tab.

“This could get very expensive,” owner Jeff Ruby told WCPO. “But it’s important to me to show support to our hometown organizations. NKU is a real asset to the community as they continue to produce extraordinary, talented leaders for our region and beyond.”

Kentucky is a 20-point favorite, 2017 SEC champions and eight-time National Champions. NKU is a first-timer in the NCAA Tournament, 2017 Horizon League champion and made the jump to DI from DII just five years ago.

