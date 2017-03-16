Coroner: 2 Dead in Connected Cases in Madison County

HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) – (UPDATED 2:32 p.m.) The latest on the cases of a baby found in a lake and a fatal fire, both on the Illinois side of suburban St. Louis:

A body has been pulled from the same St. Louis-area lake where a baby was found inside a car, and police say the case is also connected to a fatal house fire.

Shortly before noon, a body was pulled from the lake. Authorities have disclosed no details. But Madison County, Illinois, Coroner Steve Nonn says in a news release that the two investigations are related.

A fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in Glen Carbon, Illinois. An adult was killed but six children, siblings ranging from very young to teenagers, escaped.

About a half-hour later, a car was found in Silver Lake in Highland, Illinois, about 16 miles from the home. A baby was found alone in the car and taken to a St. Louis hospital. The child’s condition has not been disclosed.

Coroner Steve Nonn says in a news release that the two investigations are “inter-related” and involved the deaths of two residents. He didn’t say who died in addition to the fire victim, and did not immediately respond to phone messages.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office released the following information to KMOX:

“Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that his agency is investigating two inter-related incident that involves the deaths of two Madison County residents. These death investigations, although appearing to be related, are underway in the Highland, Illinois and Glen Carbon, Illinois area. The investigations remain active and fluid at this time. In accordance with normal and routine procedure, establishment of positive identification and proper notification of the next of kin will be made before any release of victim identities. Media releases will be coordinated with the investigating law enforcement agencies of jurisdiction. No further release of information from the Madison County Coroner’s Office is anticipated today.”

Searchers spent the morning in the lake searching for any potential additional victims.

Property records show the burned home belonged to 32-year-old Cristy Lynn Campbell. Glen Carbon police issued an advisory describing her as a “person of interest” and “possibly endangered.”

Campbell has seven children, authorities said. Six escaped the house fire and Glen Carbon Fire Chief Ralph Well told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that authorities suspect the infant found in the lake is the seventh.

Court records show Campbell, 32, married Justin Campbell on Nov. 3, 2006. She filed for legal separation in September 2010, but the matter was dismissed two months later.

In April 2012, Cristy Campbell obtained an emergency protection order against her husband and filed for divorce, alleging in court papers that he “abuses me on a weekly basis,” including punching and choking her.

“He has told me that I’m a no good wife,” Campbell wrote in her application for the protection order.

The divorce was granted in February 2013.

