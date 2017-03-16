Volunteers Needed for Medical Study in Bird Flu Vaccine

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Saint Louis University researchers study a possible avian flu vaccine.
“We are studying a vaccine to protect against bird flu, also known as avian flu, in case there is an outbreak or a possible pandemic in humans,” says clinical director for SLU’s Center for Vaccine Development, Dr. Sharon Frey
100 volunteers are still needed for this study. People can get avian flu thru close contact with birds, most commonly poultry, in open markets. Such transmission is seen most often in parts of Asia and Europe but a flock of chickens in Tennessee recently were infected and the entire flock of 74 thousand birds had to be killed.