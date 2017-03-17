Annie Malone May Day Parade Date Announced

March 17, 2017 7:49 AM
Filed Under: Anne Malone, child abuse and neglect, Festival, homelessness, May Day Parade, Parade

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We now have the date for the annual Annie Malone May Day Parade.

This will mark the 107th year for the Parade & Festival. The parade is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Annie Malone Children & Family Service Center. This year’s parade steps off Sunday May 21 at market and 20th street. The parade ends and the festival, complete with a petting zoo and face painting, begins between Chestnut and Tucker.

Annie Malone operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week helping children affected by abuse, neglect, or homelessness.

