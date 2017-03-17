Chris Hrabe’s High School Spotlight: Weightlifters Jerome Smith, Antwan Kilbert

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On March 31, 16-year-old Jerome Smith and 15-year-old Antwan Kilbert will leave St. Louis and head to Bangkok,Thailand to compete for Team USA at the Youth World Weightlifting Championships.
The high schools students earned their right to represent the US at last month’s Youth National Championships in Kansas City. Smith placed fifth overall in the 69kg division and Kilbert left with three gold medals in the 56kg division.
Their high finishes placed both of them on Team USA’s 20-and-under weightlifting team. Smith is ranked as the No. 10 ranked and Kilbert is the No. 6 ranked lifters on that team.
They competed in Kansas City as members of the Lift For Life gym, which Smith has been a part of since he was 8-years-old, and Kilbert since he was 11.
Learn more about Lift For Life, here.