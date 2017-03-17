Coroner: Justin Campbell Died of Gunshot Wound to Head

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOX) – The body found in a Glen Carbon house fire Thursday morning has been identified by Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn as Justin Campbell, 37.

Preliminary findings from the autopsy show Justin Campbell died from a gunshot wound to the head. His body was found in his home at No. 15 Dogwood Lane.

Carbon monoxide testing will be performed to determine if Campbell suffered smoke inhalation from the fire, according to a news release from the coroner.

Cristy Campbell, 32, was pronounced dead at Silver Lake in Highland, Illinois, Thursday afternoon. Her preliminary cause of death is environmental exposure and drowning.

Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will be done at a later time.

A ballistic comparison with a weapon that was recovered from Cristy Campbell’s submerged vehicle at Silver Lake will not be possible, as no projectile was recovered during the autopsy or at the scene of the house fire, according to the release.

Efforts to determine ownership and weapon identification are ongoing.

Funeral arrangements for both Justin and Cristy Campbell are pending.

