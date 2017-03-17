Presidential Budget Would Cut All Funding to Meals on Wheels

March 17, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Budget Cuts, funding, Grant Programs, Meals on Wheels, Mid-East Area Agency on Aging

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – When you’re $20 trillion in debt, you have to make tough decisions on programs like Meals on Wheels. That’s according to President Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney.

“We can’t spend money on programs just because they sound good, and great. Meals on Wheels sounds great,” he says.

The President’s budget would cut all $3 billion from the grant program that funds Meals on Wheels. Mary Schaefer, Executive Director of Mid-East Area Agency on Aging says the cuts would greatly impact the organization.

“If we were cut $100 thousand, that would amount to about 12,200 meals and about forty to fifty people could lose their meals,” she says.

But she says it’s not all about food. They do safety checks while delivering dinner.

“It could be that someone has fallen and nobody checks on them until the meal delivery comes, and we have literally saved lives through that,” she says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia