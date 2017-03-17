SC STL Asks Former Rams Player for Support in New Soccer Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis sports great, who’s remain involved with the region, is throwing his support behind a new soccer stadium and Major League Soccer Team.
Related Story: Soccer Analyst Taylor Twellman Guarantees Proposed Stadium is a ‘Home Run’
Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce says SC STL asked him to get on board and he felt “privileged” by the opportunity. SC STL is the ownership group trying to bring MLS to St. Louis.
“I think it’s a great opportunity. Not only for me and my family, but for a lot of other minorities in this country,” Bruce says. “It’s one of my dreams. The dream has come true, so I’m all aboard on it.”
Bruce, who still calls St. Louis his second home, says it would be great for the region.
“Not even the sky would be the limit to what could happen,” Bruce says. ” I think that with what the athletes that we have, both male and female, it would be tremendously great and another opportunity for students…to get scholarships to go to college.”
Bruce says the metro area can absolutely support three professional franchises. He’s urging city voters to vote “YES” on Props 1 and 2 on the April ballot.
Listen to the full interview below: