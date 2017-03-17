St. Louis Man Freed After 30 Years in Calif. Prison

A St. Louis man is free after spending more than three decades in a California prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit.
It’s not just a story about Andrew Wilson, it’s a story about his mother Margie Davis who turns 96 in May.
Margie says that over the last thirty years she wrote to the governor, the police, the justice department, everybody to free her son. Wednesday it all paid off with the help of the Loyola Law School’s Project for the Innocent when a Los Angeles judge released Andrew after prosecutors admitted he did not get a fair trial. Andrew tells KNX in Los Angeles…
“Today is an amazing day for me, you know, it’s been a nightmare just to get to the end of the road and now I’m free,” he says.
Wilson was convicted of stabbing a 21-year-old man to death in Los Angeles in 1984.
Wilson says he plans to return to St. Louis as soon as possible to visit his mother, who says he’s going to have to take care of the lawn and some painting.
“I’m 96,” she says, ” I need help around the house.”