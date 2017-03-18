Holten Meat Employees Reject Contract, Authorize Strike, Picket Lines Going Up in Sauget

SAUGET, IL (KMOX) – Holten employees overwhelming vote to strike after union officials say negotiations have fallen apart. President of UFCW Local 655 David Cook says the union has been bargaining with Holten since last November, “the union contract has been expired on a day to day extension.” Cook says in today’s world this isn’t an economic strike. “This is quality of life that the company refuses to recognize workers for their seniority when it comes with being able to bid the better shifts or seniority when there are better quality jobs available.”

Cook says “Holten insist on not putting the seniority language in the contract and “not recognizing my members hard work day in and day out, that has made this a very profitable company and they won’t even share in quality of life issues, which is not acceptable.”

Cook tells KMOX 24-7 seven picket lines are going up now in Sauget and will stay there until the company goes back to the negotiating table. But as of right now, no meetings are scheduled.

Today’s vote was 38 to accept and 124 to reject and strike

