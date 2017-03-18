Mizzou’s J’den Cox Wins 3rd National Title

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – Missouri’s J’den Cox, who won Olympic bronze in Rio, won his third NCAA wrestling championship with an 8-2 win over Minnesota’s Brett Pfarr in the 197-pound class final on Saturday.
Cox became Missouri’s first three time champion and collapsed to the mat to contemplate the accomplishment before the referee raised his hand. He wants to play football and continue wrestling internationally.
“I hope to become a stepping stone for someone else to come through and break that,” Cox said. “I want somebody else to come through and win four. I want someone to come through and do unimaginable things and things which I could only dream of or I couldn’t even dream of, and I want to watch that.
Also on Saturday, Missouri wrestling coach Brian Smith was named the NWCA “Coach of the Year.”
