Chesterfield Outlet Mall Debuts Small Business Pop-Up

March 20, 2017 8:45 AM
CHESTERFIELD, MO (KMOX) – Stores are closing locations, malls everywhere are struggling, so Taubman Prestige Outlets in Chesterfield is looking to accessorize with some local start-ups. A concept called ‘Emerge Pop-Up Boutique’ will give small businesses a chance to try the brick-and-mortar experience for a weekend.

“In times like this you get more creative, and you have to get more creative about your business, and what we hear from shoppers all the time is they want an experience,” she says.

Taubman Prestige Outlets general manager Colleen O’Neill says scheduled for the first weekend are Niki & Miche, Custom by Katie, Old Ways Soap and Notes of Spice. ‘Emerge’ will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from April 7th through Labor Day.

Taubman doesn’t release vacancy rates for its shopping centers, but the Business Journal reports the outlet mall had a quarter of its storefronts vacant in January.

