County Executive and Mayoral Hopeful Work for Productive Relationship

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis County executive is looking forward to a productive working relationship with Mayor Lyda Krewson, should she be elected.
The relationship between Stenger and outgoing Mayor Slay has been contentious at times, but Stenger wouldn’t say whether his relationship with Krewson would be “more” productive necessarily.
“I wouldn’t put it that way,” he says. “I would just say that we’re going to have a very productive relationship and we’re going to move the region forward. You know, one of the things that she and I, I think, share is a desire to move the region forward and to do so in a collaborative fashion where we have open lines of communication and I think that’s really important and I think she does too.”
Stenger says he’s had no communication with Andrew Jones, the Republican running for St. Louis mayor.