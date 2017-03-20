New Cholesterol Drug Shows Big Improvements

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new type of cholesterol lowering drug works wonders in high risk heart patients.
SLU Care cardiologist Dr. Michael Lim at SSM Health SLU Hospital says this expensive new injectable drug is call Repatha.
“So the results of this study showed that on top of the cholesterol lowering therapy with Statin, the new drug, the PCSK9 inhibitor decreased cholesterol by another 59 percent,” he says.
The drug is available now, but Lim says price is a big issue at nearly $15 thousand a year with many insurance companies reluctant to pay for it.