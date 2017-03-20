New Cholesterol Drug Shows Big Improvements

March 20, 2017 7:21 AM
Filed Under: drug, high cholesterol, injection, SSM Health SLU Hospital

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new type of cholesterol lowering drug works wonders in high risk heart patients.

SLU Care cardiologist Dr. Michael Lim at SSM Health SLU Hospital says this expensive new injectable drug is call Repatha.

“So the results of this study showed that on top of the cholesterol lowering therapy with Statin, the new drug, the PCSK9 inhibitor decreased cholesterol by another 59 percent,” he says.

The drug is available now, but Lim says price is a big issue at nearly $15 thousand a year with many insurance companies reluctant to pay for it.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia