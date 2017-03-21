Alton to Gain New Station for High-Speed Trains This Summer

ALTON, Il. (KMOX) – The city of Alton is getting a brand new station for high-speed trains this summer.

However, the trade-off is the fact that it could lose the historic College Avenue Station that’s been serving passengers for nearly a century.

Alton Area Landmarks Association President Terry Sharp is aware he faces many obstacles in effort to save the station from oblivion.

“There’s a lot of moving parts,” Sharp says. “It’s finding a use for it, finding a place for it, raising the money.”

The money would be needed to pick up and move the College Avenue station from its current site, one of the caveats placed on its sale by the current owner, Union Pacific.

KMOX asked “Why save the old station at all?”

“It’s a point where people have memories of comings and goings, and weddings…going off to war and coming back from college” Sharp says. “So, it holds a lot of memories for people.”

Sharp says the railroad’s put the old station on the market for just $1 – but with the caveat that a non-profit must buy it.

He is suggesting that the old station would serve well as a coffee or magazine shop at the site of the new station.

The Landmarks Association is teaming up with a locally-based Facebook group to spread the message that the old station must be saved from the wrecking ball.

