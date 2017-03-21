Problems Arise for Props 1 & 2 Ahead of April Election

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With two weeks to go before Election Day in April, problems are looming in St. Louis city for Propositions 1 and 2. One is for MetroLink expansion, and Two for a soccer stadium.

Soccer stadium promoter Dave Peacock admits they still don’t have the state-owned land that’s needed either free or at a low lease for the soccer stadium numbers to add up.

“I don’t know if it will be before Election Day or after, but I have no concerns relative to the state,” he says.

Peacock agrees the deal hinges on the state land – and the project won’t be able to move forward without it – but references the binding finance agreement that talks about state participation.

If city voters approve the soccer stadium, backers are promising great benefits for the region. Michael Holmes of SLATE helps coordinate workforce development for the city.

“We are not only talking about construction jobs, but we are also talking about permanent and part-time job,” Holmes says. “Careers could be made in the entertainment and the soccer business.”

President of the Matthew Dickey’s Boys and Girls Club, Wendell Covington Jr., says he likes the job training and the promise of soccer camps and soccer leagues for children in the city.

“We know what the research says, that when engage more young people in physical activities it helps with the executive functions of the brain, which helps young people to perform better in school,” Covington says.

Both Propositions 1 and 2 have to pass together. If the soccer deal doesn’t come to fruition but voters approve both Props 1 and 2, Alderman Jack Koatar says the increased increment in the earnings tax would be appropriated to something else.

As for MetroLink expansion – Alderman Jack Koatar says some voters may not vote for it after the recent MetroLink shooting and questions about security on the trains.

“If we can’t keep the system safe that we’ve got currently, I mean yeah, some votes are going to say, ‘well why would we expand?'” Koatar says.

