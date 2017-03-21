Rep’s ‘Million Dollar’ a Rich Evening of Rock

The Rep’s 5oth anniversary season began with “Follies,” arguably the best locally produced musical done in St. Louis in recent years. Now at the end of their landmark season, The Rep finishes with a loud, brassy show about rock n’ roll that may not rank as the best of musicals, but certainly is a fabulously entertaining presentation with a beat and memories that never die.

“Million Dollar Quarter” takes place in Memphis at the storefront studios of Sun Records on December 4, 1956. The legendary owner of the record company, Sam Phillips, played by James Ludwig in the best performance of this cast, has somewhat accidentally gathered together four legends of the music business; Carl Perkins, Jerry Lewis, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. The mostly true storyline has Phillips renewing contracts with some of these young men he helped make famous, but as history has shown, it wasn’t to be.

The strongest re-creator in this show is Dominique Scott as Jerry Lee Lewis. He steals the evening. There are 22 numbers in this two-act musical, plus two musicians on stage.

Some of the numbers you’ll see performed are “Blue Suede Shoes,” “I Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” You’ll probably know all of them.

After the final bows, each of the performers does one more song that, quite literally, has the audience dancing in the aisles. You gotta love a show that sends you home like that.