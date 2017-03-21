Wainwright ‘Waino’s World’ T-Shirts To Be Sold Exclusively at Cardinals Team Store

ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 21, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals and pitcher Adam Wainwright, in cooperation with Wainwright’s charitable organization, Big League Impact, announced today Wainos World that the Official Cardinals Team Store at Busch Stadium will be the exclusive brick and mortar retailer of Adam’s recently launched “Waino’s World” t-shirt. The soft, stretchy, pre-shrunk shirt is being produced by St. Louis based baseball apparel company, 108 Stitches.

“We approached Adam with the idea to create something fun for the fans to wear on days he pitches,” said Eric Ross, Vice President of 108 Stitches. “Adam loved the idea and decided that this would be a great way to give back to the St. Louis community and raise money for Big League Impact’s global efforts.”

Available for men and women, the comfortable, tri-blend (50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon) tee will retail for $36 at the Busch Stadium Team Store. For every shirt sold, 108 Stitches will donate a portion of the proceeds to Big League Impact and Cardinals Care. The club is encouraging fans to show their appreciation for Adam by wearing the “Waino’s World” shirt at Busch Stadium on days that he pitches.

“We have the best fans in baseball right here in St. Louis and it fires me up to know that when I pitch they will be wearing these shirts,” said Wainwright. “Not only will they be firing me up, they will be saving and improving lives in St. Louis and around the world.”

Wainwright has spent his entire 12-year major league career in St. Louis and ranks second among the Cardinals all-time strikeout leaders with 1487, trailing only Bob Gibson. A three-time All-Star, Adam enters the season tied with Dizzy Dean for sixth place in career wins for Cardinals pitchers (134) and last year combined with Yadier Molina to surpass Gibson and Tim McCarver for most career starts as Cardinals battery mates (217). Wainwright also ranks third among all active MLB pitchers in career ERA (3.17) behind only Clayton Kershaw and Felix Hernandez.

The Official Cardinals Team Store at Busch Stadium is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Monday-Thursday game days, the store is closed to the public 30 minutes prior to game time. On Friday-Sunday game days, the store is open to the public up to 45 minutes after the game. Fans can order merchandise over the phone at 800-421-3263 and can also email STL_TeamStoreMailOrder@delawarenorth.com to order merchandise.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook