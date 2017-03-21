Webster University Adjunct Prof Dead After Collapsing During Lecture

March 21, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Renee Hirshfield, Webster University

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An adjunct professor at Webster University is dead after collapsing in front of her undergraduate students while giving a lecture this morning.

University spokesman Patrick Giblin says Renee Hirshfield, who would have turned 67 next Monday, was administered CPR by a student as soon as she collapsed around 9:30 a.m., but she couldn’t be revived.

It’s unclear what led to her death — students said she didn’t look well during her lecture.

All 26 students enrolled in the class will receive a special session with a counselor during class time Thursday. The school is making counselors available for other students, as well.

