Webster University Adjunct Prof Dead After Collapsing During Lecture

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An adjunct professor at Webster University is dead after collapsing in front of her undergraduate students while giving a lecture this morning.
University spokesman Patrick Giblin says Renee Hirshfield, who would have turned 67 next Monday, was administered CPR by a student as soon as she collapsed around 9:30 a.m., but she couldn’t be revived.
It’s unclear what led to her death — students said she didn’t look well during her lecture.
All 26 students enrolled in the class will receive a special session with a counselor during class time Thursday. The school is making counselors available for other students, as well.