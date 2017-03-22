Anheuser-Busch Releases MLB-Inspired Budweiser

March 22, 2017 2:49 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – That can of Budweiser you grab this summer may have a distinct St. Louis Cardinals look to it.

Anheuser-Busch is producing limited-edition cans themed after Major League Baseball teams, and they’re expected to hit store shelves next week.

The Cardinals can, inspired by “50s nostalgia,” was designed by local artist Adam Koon and includes a vintage Anheuser-Busch pennant.

A-B says the locally commissioned art is meant to “embody the American spirit of baseball and the culture of each team’s city.”

