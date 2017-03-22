‘Motown: The Musical’ Is Big

“Motown: The Musical” is the story of music producer and entrepreneur Barry Gordy who rose from poverty as a youth in Detroit to head of a music empire called Motown. The show bowed on Broadway in April of 2013. Currently, the company now on stage at The Fox is touring the United States and there is also a company playing in London.

“Motown: The Musical” has a large and very talented, multi-faceted cast who perform their way through 66 numbers over two acts, most of the numbers being truncated tribute versions of original hits by artists like Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson and many others. There are so many that the actual story of Barry Gordy and his development of Motown and its artists is given a shorthand treatment that, with the exception of a few scenes in Act II, really drains most of the production’s dramatic chords.

Two standouts in the cast are Chester Gregory as Barry Gordy and Allison Semmes as Diana Ross. They are excellent. The 15 piece orchestra, which includes 9 local musicians, does great tribute itself to that famous Motown magic and sound.

I can say that I really enjoyed the music of the show, its energy and the memories it evokes. There are a lot of gutsy performances, and Allison Semmes is a knockout.

“Motown: The Musical” remains on stage at The Fox only through Sunday March 26th.