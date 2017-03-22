Cardinals vs. Nationals at 11:55 - Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

Three Dead, One Critical After Morning Traffic Accidents

Brian Kelly @brpkelly March 22, 2017 12:47 PM
(KMOX)-Three people have died in area traffic accidents Wednesday, while a fourth is in very critical condition.

Two St. Louis men died in the pre-dawn head-on accident on I-55 near Reavis Barracks. The Missouri Highway Patrol identifies them as 41-year-old Carlyon Johnson and 28-year-old Donta Brown. Investigators say Johnson’s SUV was going southbound in the northbound lanes, when it hit Brown’s car.
They are trying to determine where Johnson got onto the highway and why he was going the wrong way. Neither victim was wearing a seat belt. The accident happened at 3:00 a.m.

A House Springs woman was killed in an accident in Jefferson County, at about 8:20 a.m. Investigators say 32-year-old Barbara Winschel pulled away from the stop sign at Route “M” at St. Luke’s Road, into the path of a tanker truck. Winschel was not wearing a seat belt. The truck’s driver was not hurt.

And the patrol says one of the motorists involved in this morning’s multi-vehicle pileup on I-44 near 141, may not make it. Details on that accident have not been released.
