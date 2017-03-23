McCaskill Speaks With Border Patrol on Illegal Immigrants

March 23, 2017 10:44 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Senator Claire McCaskill says it’s hard to deter illegal immigration in part because of businesses that knowingly hire illegal immigrants. Her comments came during a senate hearing with customs and border protection, border patrol and immigration and customs enforcement agents.

“If you start taking businesses to court and actually punishing them for doing this, it is going to clean this up faster than all the border agents in the world,” she says.

McCaskill is the top-ranking Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“Why aren’t we prosecuting them? Why aren’t we going after the employers who are knowingly cheating, they are creating an unfair competitive advantage,” she says.

