Spring Training First-Timer Covers Cardinals Breaking News

Allen Miller, KMOX Sports Correspondent March 23, 2017 10:49 AM
JUPITER, Florida (KMOX) – I started my experience off as the KMOX Sports Correspondent for this year’s spring training by meeting several Cardinals writers and broadcasters, including Rick Horton and Baseball Hall of Fame Writer and Hall of Fame Voter, Rick Hummel!

Congrats to our KMOX Sports Correspondent Winner: Allen Miller

I stood in as they held a press conference with manager Mike Matheny, who announced Carlos Martinez as this season’s opening night starter at Busch Stadium on April 2. I think Martinez is the best choice for the Cardinals to start strong against the rival Chicago Cubs, so this was exciting news!

It was a great game against the Nationals with Carlos Martinez having a flawless start. The lineup piled up 6 runs – two of them off of Max Scherzer. Dexter Fowler put a run on the board himself – on his birthday – and Matt Carpenter hit a stand-up triple and drove in four runs.

I am having a great time under the sun here in Jupiter, seeing beautiful sights and enjoying Cardinals baseball!

