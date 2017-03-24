Brad Underwood Joins U of I as New Men’s Basketball Coach

CHAMPAIGN, Il. (KMOX) – With the uplifting motto of “We Will Win,” Brad Underwood is settling in as the newly-hired coach of the University of Illinois men’s basketball team.

Still licking his wounds from a nip and tuck first-round loss to Michigan in the NCAA tournament with his former team Oklahoma State – Underwood made a swing through St. Louis and the KMOX studio.

He tells KMOX’s Mark Reardon that he’s excited about taking over an Illini team that has struggled in recent years, and was just booted from the third round of the NIT by Central Florida.

Underwood says that he is ready.

“The previous staff has put together a really good class and now that’s what we are in the process of sitting down getting to know those young men” Underwood says. “Explaining our mission…explaining how we are going to help them reach and achieve their goals.”

Some media outlets are expressing surprise at the move, because he only coached one season at Oklahoma State – where he admits he thought he would end his career.

Listen to the full interview below:

