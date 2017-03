Listen to Win St. Louis Cardinals 5- or 10-Game Ticket Packages

Win: A five- or 10-game St. Louis Cardinals ticket package for the 2017 season.

Contest Ends: Friday, March 31, 2017

Listen to TIAM all week and call in for your chance to win either a five- or 10-game St. Louis Cardinals ticket package for the 2017 season.

Here is the specific prize for each day, Monday through Friday:

Monday

RING PACK: THIS 5-GAME PACK FEATURES TICKETS TO ALL THREE RING GIVEAWAY DATES – THE 1942 & 1967 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPRINGS, AND THE 1987 NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP RING!

Tuesday

Rivalry Pack: NEW FOR 2017, THIS 5-GAME PACK FEATURES KEY MATCH-UPS AGAINST THE CARDINALS GREATEST RIVALS; THE RED SOX, THE ROYALS, THE GIANTS, THE METS, AND OF COURSE – THE CUBS!

Wednesday

Bobblehead Pack: THIS 5-GAME PACK FEATURES TICKETS TO FOUR POPULAR BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY DATES; YADIER MOLINA, BOB GIBSON, TIM MCCARVER AND MYSTERY HALL OF FAME MANAGER.

Thursday

Apparel Pack: NEW FOR 2017, THIS 5-GAME PACK FEATURES TICKETS TO FOUR GREAT “WEARABLE” PROMOTION DATES, INCLUDING A LIGHTWEIGHT HOODED PULLOVER, QUARTER ZIP SWEATSHIRT, PATRIOTIC SOCKS AND POCKET T-SHIRT!

Friday

Opening Day Pack: THIS 10-GAME TICKET PACK FEATURES YOUR SEAT TO THE MOST PREMIUM GAME OF THE YEAR – OPENING DAY – AND THE FINAL GAME OF THE SEASON TOO! PLUS IT INCLUDES TICKETS TO SIX WEEKEND GAMES, AND SEVEN PROMOTIONS INCLUDING A RHINESTONE CAP, AN ‘ALL-OVER’ PRINT SHIRT AND MORE!

Get your tickets now at Cardinals.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 31, 2017. Read the official contest rules.