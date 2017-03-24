Listen to Win Tickets to Tony Bennett at The Fox Theatre

Win: A pair of tickets to see Tony Bennett in concert at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.
Contest Ends: Thursday, March 30, 2017
Listen to The Charlie Brennan Show, Monday through Thursday and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tony Bennett in concert at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.
The Fabulous Fox proudly presents TONY BENNETT, the 19 time Grammy Award-winning musician whose music spans over six decades – June 7th! Celebrating his 90th Birthday, Bennett’s legendary vocals and charming stage presence will be a night you can’t miss! With worldwide record sales in the millions, and dozens of platinum and gold albums to his credit, TONY BENNETT is a musician who touches the hearts and souls of audiences across the planet. Don’t miss this very special evening to remember with Tony Bennett – June 7th at the Fabulous Fox.
Tickets for the show are on sale now. For more information click here for the event page at FabulousFox.com.
Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, March 30, 2017. Read the official contest rules.