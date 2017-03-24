Rev. Larry Rice Continues Fight to Keep NLEC Open

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A circuit court judge heard arguments on whether to let the New Life Evangelistic Center stay open beyond the April 1st shutdown date ordered by the city.
Judge Joan Moriarty heard several hours of testimony and broke for the weekend without rendering a decision. Reverend Larry Rice wants to stay open while he fights it out in court.
“I hope that the judge will recognize extreme hurt and harm that will come if she does not grant that stay upon the lives upon the most vulnerable people of our society,” Rice says.
The Slay Administration says they are prepared with temporary shelters to fill the gap.
If the shutdown happens, Rice says he’ll sleep on the sidewalk in a sleeping bag and continue to campaign for Mayor as an Independent.