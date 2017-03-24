Storms Could Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts of Midwest

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) – Forecasters are warning of severe storms as a powerful weather system moves across the central United States.

The bullseye for some of the most fearsome weather including possible tornadoes is over parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and east Texas.

Meteorologists at the national Storm Prediction Center say nearly 19 million people living from Michigan to south Texas are at some risk of severe storms Friday.

That includes a chance of some rough weather in the St. Louis area tonight.

KMOX’s AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean Devore says it might be a good night to sleep next to a weather alert radio.

After temperatures surge Friday reaching almost 80 degrees, a colder front will move through the area Friday night, bringing with it a chance for severe weather.

Overnight thunderstorms could contain hail, damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours, DeVore says.

Showers and thunderstorms continue into Saturday, though not as strong.

DeVore says a nicer, drier day comes Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s.

The area around Shreveport, Louisiana; and the city of Texarkana on the Texas-Arkansas line faces an enhanced risk of severe weather. That zone is home to nearly 1.4 million people, and forecasters are warning them to expect storms and possible tornadoes later Friday.

Tune in to KMOX 1120 or visit kmox.com/weather for the latest weather information.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook