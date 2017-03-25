Two Arrests in MetroLink Shooting

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) Two men have now been charged in the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night at the MetroLink station outside Busch Stadium.
19 year old Marvin Burt and 21 year old Warren Whitehead both are facing several felony charges including 2nd degree murder.
57 year old Mac Payne, who was standing on the MetroLink platform, was hit by a bullet from a gun that went off during and assault and robbery that was taking place inside a MetroLink train.
The victims of the assault and robbery onboard the train, a 29 year old man and his 51 year old father, were treated for injuries at an area hospital and then released.